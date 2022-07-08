Left Menu

Ratha Jatra: Thousands visit Gundicha temple for 'Sandhya Darshan'

Therefore, it was not be possible to allow the devotees to have darshan till 7 pm, said a senior servitor.

Updated: 08-07-2022 23:13 IST
Thousands of devotees on Friday gathered at the Gundicha temple in Puri for 'Sandhya Darshan' of the trinity -- Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath.

However, the duration of 'Sandhya Darshan' was brought down till 4 pm as against the usual 7 pm.

''Sandhya Darshan in Gundicha temple on Asadha Sukla Navami is considered highly auspicious and it helps a person wash all his sins. However, devotees were not allowed at Adapa Mandap after 4 pm,'' said senior servitor Sarat Chandra Mohanty.

'Sandhya Darshan', as the name suggests, usually happens in the evening.

However, to make arrangements for Saturday's 'Bahuda Jatra', the temple administration closed the gates for the public at 4 pm, officials said.

The 'Charamala', where the idols will be alighted from the 'Adapa Mandap' for 'Pahandi Bije' (procession), was tied up to the door in the evening. Therefore, it was not be possible to allow the devotees to have 'darshan' till 7 pm, said a senior servitor.

