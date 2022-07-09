Left Menu

MP govt orders probe after institute imposes fine on students for reciting Hanuman Chalisa in hostel

The Madhya Pradesh government has ordered an inquiry into a Sehore-based private educational institutes alleged move of imposing fine on some of its students for reciting Hanuman Chalisa in their hostel, a minister has said.The incident had occurred in the campus of Vellore Institute of Technology VIT in Sehore district, located some 70 kms from the state capital, earlier this week.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 09-07-2022 10:57 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 10:57 IST
MP govt orders probe after institute imposes fine on students for reciting Hanuman Chalisa in hostel
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government has ordered an inquiry into a Sehore-based private educational institute's alleged move of imposing fine on some of its students for reciting Hanuman Chalisa in their hostel, a minister has said.

The incident had occurred in the campus of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) in Sehore district, located some 70 kms from the state capital, earlier this week. Some students had recited Hanuman Chalisa to draw the management attention's over poor amenities at the hostel, sources said. Talking to reporters on Friday, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, ''No fine will be charged from the private institute's students for recitation of Hanuman Chalisa. Sehore collector has been ordered to conduct a detailed inquiry into the entire matter.'' If not in Hindustan, where else will the students recite Hanuman Chalisa, he asked. ''I have sent a message to the institute that no fine should be imposed on the students for reciting Hanuman Chalisa. The students can be advised, but no such action can be taken,'' he said.

The sources said that some students of the BTech course in the institute had recited Hanuman Chalisa as a mark of protest against the poor amenities in the hostel. But following a complaint, fine was imposed on seven students, they said.

Minister Mishra said the institute took the action after parents of some students and security guards raised objections over the noise caused by the recitation. Despite attempts, VIT's management could not be contacted for its stand on the issue.

Meanwhile, BJP legislator Rameshwar Sharma also opposed the imposition of fine on the students.

''If the fine imposed on the students is not withdrawn, then 7,000 people will recite Hanuman Chalisa at the college,'' he warned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship carrier plane; Argentine 'gargoyle' shows how huge predatory dinosaurs evolved and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship car...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022