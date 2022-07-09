Left Menu

12 students arrested for selling ganja in Mangaluru

A police team led by CCB inspector Mahesh Prasad and PSI B Rajendra arrested the students from an apartment at Sooterpete in Valencia in the city. Police said all students were residents of Kerala.Police seized 900 gm of ganja worth Rs 20,000, smoking pipes, rolling papers, Rs 4,500 cash, 11 mobile phones and an electronic weighing machine from the accused.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 09-07-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 16:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The city crime branch (CCB) police on Saturday arrested 12 students for possessing ganja and for their involvement in the supply of the narcotic substance to students and the public in the city.

Police said the group was nabbed after the police conducted an investigation based on a tip-off that some students are engaged in the sale of ganja. A police team led by CCB inspector Mahesh Prasad and PSI B Rajendra arrested the students from an apartment at Sooterpete in Valencia in the city. Police said all students were residents of Kerala.

Police seized 900 gm of ganja worth Rs 20,000, smoking pipes, rolling papers, Rs 4,500 cash, 11 mobile phones and an electronic weighing machine from the accused. The seized items are worth Rs 2.85 lakh, sources said. All the accused were subjected to medical examination and 11 of them were found positive for consuming the drugs. The students are pursuing their education in various private colleges in the city. A case has been registered in the cyber, economic and narcotics crime (CEN) police station here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

