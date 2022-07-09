Left Menu

Kalyani University gets AICTE nod for new B.Tech, M.Tech courses

PTI | Kalyani | Updated: 09-07-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 19:46 IST
Kalyani University gets AICTE nod for new B.Tech, M.Tech courses
  • Country:
  • India

The Kalyani University in West Bengal's Nadia district has received the approval of the AICTE to start a B.Tech course and an M.Tech programme, vice-chancellor Manas Kumar Sanyal said on Saturday.

There will be 30 seats in B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering and the admission will take place through West Bengal Joint Entrance Board Examinations (WBJEE), he said. M.Tech in Information Technology will have 12 seats and the university will conduct its own admission process, he added.

Classes will start from the 2022-23 session itself.

The courses will be a part of the Department of Engineering and Technology Studies under the Faculty of Engineering, Technology and Management.

At present, the department teaches B.Tech in Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering, B.Tech in Information Technology, and M.Tech in Communication Engineering.

''The starting of the new courses will give opportunities to more students, and we are hopeful about getting affiliation for a few more programmes in the coming years,'' said Sanyal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
4
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022