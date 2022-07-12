Left Menu

About 7.50 lakh Rajasthan government employees to get bonus on insurance policy

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-07-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 14:13 IST
About 7.50 lakh Rajasthan government employees will be given bonus on their insurance policy for the financial year 2019-20, according to an official statement issued here on Tuesday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved the proposal of giving bonus on the insurance policies of the state employees for 2019-20, the statement said.

Gehlot has approved the report of the actuary valuation for this.

