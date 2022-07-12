Left Menu

CUET: 98% candidates will get exam centre in their chosen city, says UGC Chairman

At least 98 per cent candidates appearing for the CUET will be allotted the exam centres in the city of their choice, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday.The comments by the University Grants Commission Chief came against the backdrop of grievances raised by the candidates about the admit cards being released late for the exam.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 16:00 IST
At least 98 per cent candidates appearing for the CUET will be allotted the exam centres in the city of their choice, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday.

The comments by the University Grants Commission Chief came against the backdrop of grievances raised by the candidates about the admit cards being released late for the exam.

''The admit cards have been released four days prior to the examination due to security reasons and in order to avoid any malpractice in the exam. Students should not get worried,” Kumar told PTI.

“At least 98 per cent candidates will get the centre in city of their choice. Those who do not find the allotted centre feasible can reach out to NTA which will entertain their requests,'' he said.

The Common University Entrance Test, or CUET-UG, will be conducted from July 15 to August 10, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced last week.

Over 11 lakh candidates have registered for the first edition of CUET. The NTA released the admit cards for CUET UG on Monday.

''Over 14 lakh candidates have registered for the exam which will be conducted across 500 cities. It is a mammoth task and NTA is a professional exam conducting body. The students should not get worried,'' Kumar said.

Kumar had in March announced that CUET scores, and not Class 12 marks, would be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities and that the central universities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria.

He also clarified that students from state boards will not be at a disadvantage in the new system and the exam will not give a push to the coaching culture.

A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities, and 19 private universities have applied for participating in the first edition of CUET for UG admissions in the 2022-23 academic session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

