Barmer: 17-year-old boy drowns in pond

A 17-year-old boy drowned in a pond while taking a bath in Rajasthans Barmer, police said on Thursday. Police said Deepak and his three students left their school during lunch time and reached the pond in the city. While taking the bath, Deepak drowned.

14-07-2022
A 17-year-old boy drowned in a pond while taking a bath in Rajasthan's Barmer, police said on Thursday. Police said Deepak and his three students left their school during lunch time and reached the pond in the city. Initially, all the four planned to take a bath but two of them changed their mind and returned but Deepak and his one friend started taking a bath in the pond. While taking the bath, Deepak drowned. The body was recovered after five hours, police said.

