FIR to be filed against pvt schools not admitting students under EWS quota: Delhi Assembly panel

The SC/ST Welfare Committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has asked the education department to get FIRs registered against private schools refusing to admit EWS students.

Chairman of the committee, Vishesh Ravi said on the direction of the panel, the education department had issued show cause notices to private schools refusing to admit economically weaker section (EWS) students.

“Even after the notices, some private schools have not admitted EWS students and not given stationery to them. Therefore, the committee has asked the education department to register FIRs on receipt of complaints against such private schools (sic),” a statement quoted Ravi as saying.

The show cause notices were issued to GD Salwan School, Salwan School, SD Public School, Ramjas Public School, JD Tytler School and other private schools on the instructions of the committee.

These schools refused to admit students under the EWS quota and have also not provided free stationery, books and uniforms to theses students according to the rules, the statement added. PTI GVS VIT SRY

