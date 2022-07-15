Left Menu

IIM-Shillong in pact with Alba Graduate B-school for exchange progs

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 15-07-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 15:39 IST
IIM-Shillong in pact with Alba Graduate B-school for exchange progs
IIM-Shillong signed an agreement with Alba Graduate Business School of Greece for a host of exchange programmes and collaborations, an official said on Friday.

Both the institutes will work together on teacher and student exchange programmes, joint research initiatives, and other academic and scientific endeavours, he said.

IIM-Shillong director DP Goyal and Alba Graduate Business School's dean Kostas Axarloglou signed the agreement.

''We look forward to developing the most reliable policies and strategies to successfully achieve the goals in the dynamic environment,'' Goyal said.

Both the institutions will work to develop workable managerial and technological solutions, he said.

Alba is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE). The commission is authorised by the US Department of Education (USDE) and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

