Delhi University slips in NIRF rankings

The Delhi University slipped by a spot to the 13th position this year in the Ministry of Education's National Institutional Ranking Framework.

In the overall rankings as well, DU's position declined to 23 from 19 last year.

The seventh edition of NIRF rankings was announced on Friday by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Delhi University is ranked behind city-based Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia, which bagged the second and third positions, respectively in the NIRF under the university category.

Last year, the university was ranked 12th, while it was ranked 11th in 2020, at the 13th spot in 2019, and ranked seventh in the university category in 2018.

The rankings have been done in various categories like overall, universities, colleges, and research institutions among others. DU's Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College was ranked above St Stephens' and Shri Ram College of Commerce and was among the top 10 colleges in the country.

Five DU colleges were among the top 10 colleges in the NIRF rankings with Miranda House bagging the top spot for the sixth consecutive year. In its overall ranking, the DU slipped to 23rd rank from 19th last year. In 2020, it was ranked 18th and 20th in 2019. In 2018, it bagged the 14th rank. Five DU colleges were among the top 10 colleges in the country this year, with the Hindu College improving its ranking from ninth to second year, while Lady Shri Ram College for Women secured the fifth position from its earlier second rank. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, which was ranked 12th last year, secured its spot among the top 10 colleges in the country and was ranked seventh above Kirori Mal, St Stephen's College, and Shri ram College of Commerce which are ranked tenth, eleventh and twelfth respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)