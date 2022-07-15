JNU lab attendant, 52, arrested for molesting 8-year-old girl on campus

A 52-year-old Jawaharlal Nehru University lab attendant was arrested for allegedly molesting an eight-year-old girl on the campus when she had gone for her tuition, police said Friday.

They said the accused person's son gives tuition to students. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said the police received a call Monday about the alleged molestation at Paschimabad, JNU.

The caller, who works on the campus, told the police his daughter had gone for tuition when her tutor's father allegedly touched her inappropriately and kissed her.

After returning to home, the child told her father about the incident who called the police, the DCP said.

The accused person was arrested on the same day.

''He is a lab attendant at JNU. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) counseller was informed,'' he said.

He said the accused has been booked under sections 354 (assaulting or using criminal force on a woman) 354B (disrobing or compelling a woman to be naked) of the Indian Penal Code and the The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

