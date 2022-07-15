Sitare partners RGPV to provide free computer engineering course to underprivileged children

Sitare Foundation, founded by former Google senior executive Amit Singhal, on Friday said it has partnered with Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya to provide free computer engineering courses to underprivileged children.

Singhal also announced the setting up of Sitare University with prominent IT industry leaders like former Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka and Mettle Works founder Vibhu Mittal among the founding guest faculty.

Paytm founder and managing director Vijay Shekhar Sharma, former Whatsapp senior executive and HallApp co-founder Neeraj Arora, Saama Capital managing partner Ash Lilani are among the founding programme advisors of the Sitare University.

Singhal in a statement said that the world is facing a severe shortage of high-quality computer scientists and India has a large population of very bright underprivileged children who do not reach their full potential due to lack of educational resources.

''We have already witnessed the potential of such students when five students from the foundation’s first batch secured multiple admissions to top Computer Science programmes at prestigious US universities this year.

''This year we will support 50 students from underprivileged backgrounds to pursue their computer engineering course in partnership with Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV),'' he said.

Singhal worked at Google for around 16 years and he was the head of Google's core search ranking team when he relinquished the office in February 2016.

Bhopal-based RGPV will provide access to campus to students who will be selected by Sitare Foundation.

Sitare Foundation at present spends around USD 2000 from Singhla and wife's personal fund on each student every year that hail from underprivileged backgrounds for their education between class 6 to 12.

''We noted that several foundations are helping underprivileged children in their education till Class 12 but there is a gap between class 12 and their employment which we want to fill through Sitare University. I have many colleagues in silicon valley who have assured good placements of students that graduate from Sitare University,'' Singhal said.

Sitare Foundation will select 50 students initially for engineering courses through RGPV but will increase the strength once it sets up campus for Sitare University.

''Education that is widely available to all, that helps all of us reach our full potential regardless of socioeconomic status, is the foundation for improving the human condition, and amplifying our humanity.

''Computer Science education is a key part of this, and it is imperative that we bring the best and brightest to building next-generation technologies . I am very pleased that Amit and the Sitare University team are starting this ground-breaking institution and look forward to advising them on this wonderful journey,'' Sikka said.

