Left Menu

Maha OBC quota: Commission's data collection may be flawed, claims chief of Muslim group

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 17-07-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 15:31 IST
Maha OBC quota: Commission's data collection may be flawed, claims chief of Muslim group
  • Country:
  • India

The chief of an organisation catering to Other Backward Classes from the Muslim community on Sunday claimed the data collected on OBCs by the Maharashtra government-appointed Banthia Commission may be erroneous.

Shabbir Ansari of the All India Muslim OBC Organisation claimed several Muslim groups may have been left out as the five-member commission collected data on the basis of surnames.

''Muslim OBCs are engaged in caste and class-based occupations like gardening, weaving etc and several of these were identified as backward by the Mandal Commission constituted in 1979. However, many of them do not use surnames so may have been left out in the new survey,'' he said.

The previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government had set up a commission under former chief secretary JK Banthia to collect empirical data on OBCs after quota for them in local bodies was set aside by the Supreme Court due to lack of such data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022