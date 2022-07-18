No shortage of NCERT textbooks, over 4 cr books distributed for 2022-23 academic session: MoE
They have informed that 4.25 crore textbooks for the academic Session 2022-23 have already been distributed through 950 empanelled vendors all over the nation, the minister said.Besides, NCERT textbooks are also distributed through its sales counters located at NCERT Headquarter, its Regional Institutes of Education RIEs at Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru and Shillong and its regional centers at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Kolkata and Guwahati.
There is no shortage of NCERT textbooks and over four crore textbooks have already been distributed across the country for the 2022-23 academic session, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.
The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi in response to a written question. ''The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has informed that there is no reported shortage of textbooks in the country. ''They have informed that 4.25 crore textbooks for the academic Session 2022-23 have already been distributed through 950 impaneled vendors all over the nation,'' the minister said.
''Besides, NCERT textbooks are also distributed through its sales counters located at NCERT Headquarters, its Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs) at Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru, and Shillong, and its regional centers at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Guwahati. ''Online orders for procurement of NCERT textbooks can also be placed through NCERT web portal,'' she said. The minister said the online ordered textbooks are supplied at the doorstep of the customer with the help of Indian Postal Services. ''All the NCERT textbooks are also made available for free download in PDF form through its digital platforms such as E-Pathshala, E-Pub, etc to facilitate the students across the country,'' she added.
