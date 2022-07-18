Left Menu

No shortage of NCERT textbooks, over 4 cr books distributed for 2022-23 academic session: MoE

They have informed that 4.25 crore textbooks for the academic Session 2022-23 have already been distributed through 950 empanelled vendors all over the nation, the minister said.Besides, NCERT textbooks are also distributed through its sales counters located at NCERT Headquarter, its Regional Institutes of Education RIEs at Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru and Shillong and its regional centers at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Kolkata and Guwahati.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 16:37 IST
No shortage of NCERT textbooks, over 4 cr books distributed for 2022-23 academic session: MoE
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@EduMinOfIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

There is no shortage of NCERT textbooks and over four crore textbooks have already been distributed across the country for the 2022-23 academic session, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi in response to a written question. ''The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has informed that there is no reported shortage of textbooks in the country. ''They have informed that 4.25 crore textbooks for the academic Session 2022-23 have already been distributed through 950 impaneled vendors all over the nation,'' the minister said.

''Besides, NCERT textbooks are also distributed through its sales counters located at NCERT Headquarters, its Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs) at Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru, and Shillong, and its regional centers at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Guwahati. ''Online orders for procurement of NCERT textbooks can also be placed through NCERT web portal,'' she said. The minister said the online ordered textbooks are supplied at the doorstep of the customer with the help of Indian Postal Services. ''All the NCERT textbooks are also made available for free download in PDF form through its digital platforms such as E-Pathshala, E-Pub, etc to facilitate the students across the country,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022