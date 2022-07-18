Shoolini retains Top 100 slot in NIRF rankings

Himachal-based Shoolini University has retained its position among the top 100 universities in the country for the second year in a row. This was announced at the prestigious National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022 under the Union Education Ministry.

This research-focused premier institution of learning is the only university in the state to claim a spot on the list of top 100 universities. It has been ranked the 96th best university in India. Additionally, it has improved its overall score from 39.5 to 41.19.

More than 7,500 institutions had applied for rankings in 11 categories. A total of 1,876 institutions and universities competed in the overall best category. In the Overall category, Shoolini finds a place in the 101-150 band.

In the subject-wise category, Shoolini University's Pharma has been ranked 36th, Management falls in the band of 102-125 and Engineering at 125. Pharma, Management and Engineering have retained their number one position among private universities in the state.

Chancellor Prof PK Khosla said over 7,500 institutions had applied for rankings and it was a matter of pride that the university has been ranked among the top 100 universities of the country. He said the competition was stiffer this year with the increase in the number of institutions competing for rankings.

Congratulating the faculty and students for the achievement, Pro Chancellor Vishal Anand said, ''This proves our consistent efforts to provide world-class education in a research-centric learning environment.'' Vice Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla said being among the top 100 was a ''huge achievement'' for the young university and expressed the hope that rankings would be even better next year. He said the university would aim to be among the top 50 universities in the country. ''The consistently good rankings of the university in various categories reflect the commitment of the faculty and the students towards making it a world-class university,'' he added.

About Shoolini University: Set up in 2009, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full-recognition from the UGC. A leading university of India, it is recognised for its focus on innovation, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university has received accreditation from NAAC and it is ranked by the NIRF.

