Left Menu

J&K admin notifies up to 125% enhancement in scholarship for tribal students

In Group-C courses, the scholarship has been enhanced from Rs 18,000 to Rs 41,700, and in Group-D courses from Rs 12,000 to Rs 28,700 including allowances, the official said.Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said the government has enhanced the scholarship amount to fund the tuition and other expenses in higher education starting Class 11 and up to post-Graduate courses.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-07-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 17:40 IST
J&K admin notifies up to 125% enhancement in scholarship for tribal students
  • Country:
  • India

In a major boost to quality education for tribal students, the Jammu and Kashmir administration Monday notified up to 125 per cent enhancement in the scholarship amount for higher studies in government and recognised private institutions including universities and colleges, officials said.

The Tribal Affairs Department notified the first ever revision of scholarship amount since 2011-2012 and also increased the number of courses covered to over 350 from existing less than 50, they said.

The officials said the department, with an aim to boost support to the education of tribal students, has increased the scholarship in Group-A courses from existing Rs 30,000 per annum to Rs 72,000 per annum, including Rs 12,000 allowances.

The scholarship for Group-B courses which was stagnant at Rs 20,000 per annum since 2011-12 has now been enhanced to Rs 53,200, including Rs 8200 as allowances, they said. In Group-C courses, the scholarship has been enhanced from Rs 18,000 to Rs 41,700, and in Group-D courses from Rs 12,000 to Rs 28,700 including allowances, the official said.

Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said the government has enhanced the scholarship amount to fund the tuition and other expenses in higher education starting Class 11 and up to post-Graduate courses. ''The revision of scholarship for Scheduled Tribe (ST) students was overdue for more than 10 years,'' he said.

He said that in view of the persistent demand of students over the years and in wake of emerging fields of studies, the department has also added more than 300 new courses covering management, soft skills, robotics, data analytics, block chain, artificial intelligence, aviation, coding and so on, under the scholarship scheme.

''The scholarship will now be revised every two years based on various parameters including cost of living, fee structure, expenses on books, stationery and other allied material.

''The scholarship will be disbursed through an online portal which is notified to be live from July 20 for fresh applications and students have been advised to ensure accurate information of various components of scholarship is filled in through respective institutions before the cut off date August 31,'' Choudhary said.

The department had earlier this year awarded the highest-ever Rs 31 crore scholarship and also covered backlog cases of previous years.

The scholarship for students enrolled in seasonal centres has also been enhanced and a proposal is under consideration for raising the pre-matric scholarship as well, the officer said.

He said the department has enhanced the scholarship budget to Rs 50 crore for the financial year 2022-23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022