Over 6,500 teaching positions vacant in central universities, maximum in DU: Education ministry

Over 6,500 faculty positions are vacant in central universities across the country with majority of them being in the Delhi University followed by Allahabad University, BHU and AMU, according to Ministry of Education MoE statistics.The data was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, in response to a written question in Lok Sabha on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 18:26 IST
The data was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, in response to a written question in Lok Sabha on Monday. According to the MoE, a total of 6,549 faculty positions are vacant in central universities. The Delhi University has the maximum vacancies at (900) followed by the University of Allahabad (622), Banaras Hindu University (532), Aligarh Muslim University (498) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (326). ''Occurring of vacancies and filling thereof is a continuous process. The vacancies arise due to retirement, resignation and additional requirements on account of enhanced students' strength.

''The institutions are adopting various measures to address faculty shortages in order to ensure that studies of students are not affected which inter-alia, includes engaging research scholars, contract, re-employed, adjunct and visiting faculty,'' Sarkar said. ''Ministry of Education has requested all the Central Higher Educational Institutions to fill up the vacancies in a mission mode within a period of one year starting from September 5, 2021,'' he added.

The minister further said since August 2021, 4,807 posts in central universities have been advertised for which the selection processes are on.

Central universities with over 100 vacant teaching positions are Jamia Millia Islamia (223), Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (231), Visva Bharati (194), North Eastern Hill University (179), Tripura University (146), University of Hyderabad (163), Pondicherry University (156), Central University of Odisha (137), Manipur University (127), Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalya (125), Central University of Haryana (120), Central University of Kashmir (116) and Central University of Rajasthan (101).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

