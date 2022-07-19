India aided technical institute inaugurated in Nepal
- Country:
- Nepal
A technical institute aided by India in Sindhuli district of eastern Nepal was inaugurated on Tuesday as part of India's efforts to provide facilities to students seeking better education in the Himalayan nation.
The project, undertaken with the grant assistance from the Indian government at the cost of NRs 44.18 million under India-Nepal Development Cooperation, was jointly inaugurated by Karasang Lama, Chief of District Coordination Committee (DCC) Sindhuli and Indian Embassy staff Prashant K. Sona.
Established in 2014, Sindhuli Community Technical Institute was a partnership institution in a joint venture with Council for Technical Education and Vocational Training and DCC Kamalamai Municipality in Sindhuli.
The Sindhuli Community Technical Institute has been imparting Diploma in Civil Engineering and Agriculture (Animal Science) education.
Sindhuli Community Technical Institute also runs a Bachelor in Technical Education Civil Engineering and Information Technology course, affiliated from the Kathmandu University.
The new infrastructure created for the institute in Nepal with the Government of India assistance will provide a facility to the students for seeking better education.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
