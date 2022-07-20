SVKM's C.N.M. School & N.D. Parekh Pre-Primary School announces its two students securing 3rd rank in ICSE Std X exams during AY 2021-22

Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal's C.N.M. School & N.D. Parekh Pre-Primary School proudly announced that its two students, Master Krish Khandwala and Master Taran Mohta secured the 3rd merit position of the Council with 99.4% marks respectively in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Std X exam for the academic year 2021-22. Master Aarushh Gupta and Ms. Keya Parekh scored 99.2% and 99% respectively.

Out of 235 students who appeared for the Std X exam, 170 students scored above 90% of which 25 students achieved above 98%, and 97 students scored above 95%. On an overall basis, the school recorded an average result of 92.35% for the academic year 2021-22. While congratulating students for such a phenomenal performance, Shri. Vivek Vaidya, the Hon'ble Trustee of SVKM's C.N.M. School & N.D. Parekh Pre-Primary School, said, ''It is a very proud moment for the entire SVKM family. Since inception the school has been achieving a 100% pass record and we have maintained it this year too - especially in this academic year as the ICSE Council adopted a different type of exam pattern. In the history of the Council, there have never been two board exams conducted with a change of paper pattern in both semesters. The management congratulates all the students, teachers, and parents for the outstanding results. The milestone of two students securing 3rd rank validates the world class quality of education and pedagogy practised at the school.'' The year commenced online with teachers and students coordinating and collaborating over Microsoft Teams. The breather came with the students reporting physically to school in the month of October for mock exams where they had a multiple-choice question (MCQ) style of paper. For the first time after 18 months, teachers got an idea of the true performance of the students and began preparing them for the first board exam in November.

Following that, the teachers got the students prepared for the second Semester exams in a subjective pattern in a writing form. Once again, the paper pattern was different, and exams were conducted in April-May. The students had two Board Exams and no re-exam was conducted as all of them were healthy and fit.

''Another factor that has contributed to the success is the 'Mentor -Mentor' program which was initiated in the month of June. This program involved teachers going beyond their academic assignments to assist and guide students in overcoming their personal impediments,'' said Kavita Sanghvi, Principal, C.N.M. School & N.D. Parekh Pre-Primary School.

About CNMS C.N.M. School & N. D. Parekh Pre-primary School was the first English medium school started by SVKM in 1997. It was the dream project of Late Shri Mukeshbhai Patel, since SVKM was running several colleges but had only one vernacular medium school.

Today with a team of 3056 students, 175 teaching staff, 12 office staff and 20 support staff, the school excels in all facets at every medium offering a modern, holistic and integrated system of education that moulds its students into free thinkers who can easily function as global citizens.

