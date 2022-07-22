CBSE's class 10, 12 board exams for 2022-23 session from Feb 15

Left Menu

The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE will conduct class 10 and 12 exams for the 2022-23 academic session from February 15 next year, according to examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.Unlike last year, there will be only one exam at the end of the academic session in 2023.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 15:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct class 10 and 12 exams for the 2022-23 academic session from February 15 next year, according to examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

Unlike last year, there will be only one exam at the end of the academic session in 2023. ''In light of the lessening of impact of the Covid pandemic across the globe, the board has decided to conduct the 2023 examination from February 15, 2023,'' Bhardwaj said. ''CBSE has decided to go back to the conventional practice of holding board exams once a year. In 2022, in view of COVID-19, these exams were conducted in two terms,'' Bhardwaj had earlier said. The results for the 2022 examination for class 10 and 12 were announced on Friday. While 92.7 per cent students have cleared the class 12 exam, 94.40 pc candidates have passed class 10 exam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

