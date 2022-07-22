Left Menu

UP: 21 children brought down from train as authorities suspect human trafficking

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 22-07-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 17:21 IST
Twenty-one minor children were brought down from a train here as the authorities suspected human trafficking, an official said here on Friday.

Railway Protection Force Inspector Shiv Kumar Singh said he had received information from NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan that children from Bihar and Bengal were being taken to Delhi by the Mahananda Express train.

Acting on this information, 33 people, including 21 minor children, were brought down from the train, he said.

The adults include a Maulana, his disciple and two labour agents. Child Welfare Committee president Akhilesh Mishra said the children have been sent to a Children Home and they are being counselled.

These children appeared unable to reveal their names and had no valid documents with them, he said.

