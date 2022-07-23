Students union elections in Rajasthan to resume this year
Officials said that the student union elections could not be conducted the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.Student bodies had been pressing for the resumption of the election process.The student union elections are usually held in the month of August after the start of every academic session.
- Country:
- India
Students union elections will be held this session after a gap of two years in state universities and colleges in Rajasthan.
The announcement was made by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Twitter Friday night. ''Today's students are the future of the country. In view of the demand of student organisations and to increase the understanding of democratic process among the students, instructions have been given to the department to conduct student union elections in universities and colleges,'' Gehlot said in a tweet. ''All student organisations should participate in the elections enthusiastically following the guidelines of the respective college and university. ''My best wishes are with you all,'' Gehlot wrote. Officials said that the student union elections could not be conducted the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Student bodies had been pressing for the resumption of the election process.
The student union elections are usually held in the month of August after the start of every academic session.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- Ashok Gehlot
- the department
ALSO READ
MP minister urges Twitter to devise mechanism to filter out provocative, objectionable content beforehand
Facebook , Twitter remove Abe assassination videos
Twitter erupts with 'Ponniyin Selvan', 'Bahubali' comparisons
Musk abandons deal to buy Twitter; company says it will sue
ANALYSIS-Twitter has legal edge in deal dispute with Musk