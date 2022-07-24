Left Menu

Agniveer Vayu exam for IAF recruitment held in two Ranchi centres amid tight security

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 24-07-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 14:59 IST
Agniveer Vayu examination for recruitment of the first batch of Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel under the newly launched Agnipath scheme was held on Sunday at two centres of Ranchi amid tight security, an official said.

Aspirants were seen huddling at the two centres -- Oxford Public School and Sanskar IT and Management Services – since morning, with security forces deployed outside.

Exams are being held in three shifts across 250 centres of the country, including the two in Ranchi.

Ranchi deputy commissioner (DC) Rahul Sinha told PTI that adequate number of magistrates and security forces has been posted outside the centres to ensure free and fair examination.

Pawan Kumar, an examinee from Patna, said, “My examination was scheduled during the first shift at Oxford Public School. It started at 9 am. Questions were majorly based on Class 12 syllabus.” Another examinee, Debkanta Das, who came all the way from Bankura district in West Bengal, said, “My test was scheduled at Sanskar IT and Management Services during the third shift. I am a little nervous as this was my first such entrance exam.” The Agnipath scheme, which was rolled out this year, recruits youth in the armed forces for a period of four years. Those selected under the scheme will be known as Agniveers.

Widespread protests had broken out against ‘Agnipath’ in various parts of the country earlier in the year, with aspirants staging demonstrations and putting up rail blockades opposing the short-service job scheme.

