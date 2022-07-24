Left Menu

SFI stages protest demanding arrest of all involved in school jobs scam

Former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya had once said that he did not want to be part of a government of thieves.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-07-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 22:59 IST
SFI stages protest demanding arrest of all involved in school jobs scam
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SFIRajasthan)
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(M)'s students wing SFI on Sunday staged a protest demanding the arrest of all those involved in the school jobs scam.

Around 50 members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) led by its state committee member Shuvajit Sarkar said that even though minister Partha Chatterjee has been arrested, others in the ruling establishment who were involved in the scam are yet to be nabbed.

''We urge the ED to bring to the book all those involved in the scam. The students of West Bengal want that,'' Sarkar said.

The agitators beat drums and raised slogans during their demonstration at Sealdah railway station.

TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh accused the CPI(M) of doing ''cheap politics''.

''The CPI(M) seems to have forgotten its 34-year-long rule, during which several scams took place but none were investigated. Former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya had once said that he did not want to be part of a 'government of thieves'. How can the CPI(M) of SFI lecture us about corruption?'' Ghosh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots; Oral vaccine shows promise; hypertension ups COVID hospitalization risk and more

Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leader...

 Global
4
NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis missions

NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis mi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022