Follow healthy lifestyle, stay away from junk food: Raj Min to students

Rajasthan Education Minister BD Kalla on Monday advised school-going students to follow a healthy lifestyle and stay away from junk food. The minister made the remark during an interaction with the students after inaugurating two classrooms in the Government Higher Secondary School of Sadulganj in Bikaner. Kalla told them the importance of education. ''Students should stay away from junk food and adopt a restrained and healthy routine,'' he said. The minister said that the state government is doing historic work in the field of education and all basic facilities are being provided in the schools. He said that the cooperation of donors in making this possible is also commendable and added that such an act is an inspiration to others. ''Education is the basis of life. The government is committed to ensure that every child gets quality education,'' he said. ''In the state budget this year, thousands of secondary schools have been upgraded to higher secondary in the interest of students. New schools are also being opened in the district and new faculties are being opened in these schools as per the requirement,'' he said. Additional District Education Officer Sunil Boda, Dinesh Kumar Acharya, principal of the school and others were also present on the occasion.

