Left Menu

DSEU announces last date to apply for UG courses, diploma

The last date to apply for diploma programs and BA in digital media and design at Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University is July 27, the varsity said on Monday.Meanwhile, the last date to apply for undergraduate programs is August 15.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 16:24 IST
DSEU announces last date to apply for UG courses, diploma
  • Country:
  • India

The last date to apply for diploma programs and BA in digital media and design at Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University is July 27, the varsity said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the last date to apply for undergraduate programs is August 15. ''Last date to apply for Diploma programs and BA Digital Media and Design is 27th July 2022. Last date to apply for Undergraduate programs is 15th August 2022,'' DSEU tweeted.

For the second batch of the university, the Kejriwal government-run skill varsity has opened admissions for 15 full-time diploma programmes, two part-time diploma programmes and 16 undergraduate programmes (except B.Tech.) and for the Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics along with Lateral entry to the B.Tech. programmes and five PG programmes. Amongst the 16 UG programmes, the university has added four new flagship programmes – B. Library Sciences, B. Optometry, B.Sc. Hospital Management, BBA Automotive Retail Management. The programmes are being offered on 19 campuses across Delhi, which include three new campuses – Dr H. J. Bhabha DSEU Mayur Vihar Campus, Sir C.V. Raman DSEU Dheerpur Campus and Centre for Healthcare, Allied Medical and Paramedical Sciences DSEU Okhla-II Campus. The DSEU said it will follow a fully online admission process for this cycle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022