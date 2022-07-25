Left Menu

Sri Aurobindo's thoughts on education continue to inspire me: President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu, who had worked as a teacher decades ago, on Monday said thoughts of Sri Aurobindo on education continue to inspire her.In her acceptance address at the Central Hall of Parliament soon after being sworn in as the 15th President of India, she recalled that decades ago, she had the opportunity to work as a teacher at Sri Aurobindo Integral School in Odishas Rairangpur.After a few days, we will observe the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 19:05 IST
Sri Aurobindo's thoughts on education continue to inspire me: President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu, who had worked as a teacher decades ago, on Monday said thoughts of Sri Aurobindo on education continue to inspire her.

In her acceptance address at the Central Hall of Parliament soon after being sworn in as the 15th President of India, she recalled that decades ago, she had the opportunity to work as a teacher at Sri Aurobindo Integral School in Odisha's Rairangpur.

''After a few days, we will observe the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo. Sri Aurobindo's thoughts on education continue to inspire me,'' she said.

Aurobindo had proposed that education is nothing but bringing out and nurturing the latent potentialities.

The president said she has had an active association with educational institutions, serving in various positions as a public representative and then as Jharkhand governor.

''I have closely observed the enthusiasm and self-confidence of the youth of the country. Our revered Atal ji used to say that when the youth of the country progress, they not only create their own destiny, but also shape the fate of the country. Today we are witnessing it come true,'' Murmu said.

Belonging to Mayurbhanj, one of the most remote and underdeveloped districts of the country, Murmu earned her Bachelor's degree in Arts from Bhubaneswar's Ramadevi Women's College and served as a junior assistant in the irrigation and power department in the Odisha government.

She also served as an honorary assistant teacher in Sri Aurobindo Integral School in Rairangpur. PTI NAB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022