Left Menu

Harassed by youth, Class 11 girl ends life by hanging self in UP

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 26-07-2022 08:04 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 08:04 IST
Harassed by youth, Class 11 girl ends life by hanging self in UP
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old girl ended her life by hanging herself allegedly after being harassed by a youth of the same village here, police said on Monday.

Circle officer (city) Sunil Dutt said the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination.

So far no complaint has been lodged by the family members of the girl, he said, adding that action will be initiated once a complaint is received.

According to Station House Officer, Sungarhi police station, Balveer Singh, family members have said that the girl was a student of class 11. He said the family members have alleged that a youth of the same village was harassing her by following her, and despite repeated requests by the girl, the youth had continued to harass her.

The girl on Monday evening ended her life by hanging herself, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
3
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States
4
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022