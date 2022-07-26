Left Menu

Arrested Bengal minister arrives in Kolkata from Odisha after health check-up

Arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee arrived in Kolkata on Tuesday morning from Odisha, where he underwent a thorough health check-up at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, officials said.Chatterjee was taken to the Enforcement Directorate ED office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake here in a wheelchair for further questioning in connection with its probe into the school jobs scam in West Bengal, they said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-07-2022 10:44 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 10:30 IST
Partha Chatterjee (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Chatterjee was taken to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake here in a wheelchair for further questioning in connection with its probe into the school jobs scam in West Bengal, they said. Earlier, doctors at the premier medical establishment in Bhubaneswar said he was suffering from chronic diseases, but does not need immediate hospitalisation.

Chatterjee arrived in Kolkata around 6.30 am, and was taken straight to the ED office for questioning, the officials said.

He was arrested by the ED on Saturday in connection with its investigation into irregularities in the recruitment drives by the School Service Commission (SSC). The senior Trinamool Congress leader held the education portfolio when the alleged appointment scam took place.

As per a Calcutta High Court order, Chatterjee was on Monday morning flown to AIIMS Bhubaneswar by an air ambulance after he complained of health issues.

A Kolkata court on Monday granted 10 days' ED custody of the senior Trinamool Congress leader and his alleged associate Arpita Mukherjee, who was also arrested in connection with the scam.

