PTI | Patna | Updated: 26-07-2022 11:11 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 11:07 IST
Nitish Kumar tests positive for COVID-19
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19 and isolated himself at his residence on the advice of doctors, officials said on Tuesday.

Kumar had also contracted the virus in January this year and experienced mild symptoms, they said.

"On the advice of doctors, he has isolated himself at his residence. He was not feeling well for the last two three days," a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

"The CM has requested all those who came in contact with him in the last two three days to get themselves tested and take necessary precautions," it added.

A senior official said Kumar could not attend the swearing in ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Monday as he was not keeping well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

