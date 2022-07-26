Nirmala Rao to take over as Krea University VC on Aug 16

Krea University on Tuesday said professor Nirmala Rao would be taking over as the new Vice Chancellor with effect from August 16.

Academic administrator and politicial scientist, professor Nirmala Rao would steer the university's vision forward, building on strong foundations of ethics, innovation, excellence and accountability.

Prior to taking up the new role, she was serving Asian University for Women, Chittagong, Bangladesh as its Vice Chancellor. She has held various responsibilities as Pro-Director of the School of Oriental and African Studies and as Pro-Warden for Academic Affairs at Goldsmiths College, University of London.

''We are delighted to welcome Nirmala Rao as the next Vice Chancellor of Krea University. As an accomplished academic administrator and scholar with international experience, Rao is well placed to lead Krea University in its mission to help humanity prepare for an unpredictable world'', Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Governing Council, Kapil Viswanathan said.

