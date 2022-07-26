Left Menu

Nearly 12,000 posts lying vacant in Delhi Police: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 18:20 IST
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Nearly 12,000 posts are lying vacant in the Delhi Police, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

The reply from Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai came in response to a question by Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma.

Rai said as reported by the Delhi Police, as on July 15, the sanctioned strength of the is 94,255 posts in which 82,264 posts were filled.

He said there are 11,991 vacant posts in Delhi Police as on July 15.

The minister said the Delhi Police has reported that a number of welfare measures are undertaken for its personnel and their family members.

These include loans for marriage for self and daughters, financial assistance for the cremation of the deceased personnel, education loan for higher studies, and others, he said replying to a written question.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

