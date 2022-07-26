Left Menu

Delhi minister inaugurates tree plantation drive at GTB hospital

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday inaugurated a tree plantation drive at the state-run GTB Hospital here.Saplings of various trees, including fruit bearing ones like mango, guava and amla, were planted during the programme.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 19:37 IST
Delhi minister inaugurates tree plantation drive at GTB hospital
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday inaugurated a tree plantation drive at the state-run GTB Hospital here.

Saplings of various trees, including fruit bearing ones like mango, guava and amla, were planted during the programme. Gautam highlighted the intent of the Delhi Government to provide more and more greenery in Delhi. He said the push towards large-scale plantation of saplings across Delhi has taken the total green cover in the national capital to 342 square kilometres (sqkm) — 23.06 per cent of the total geographical area.

Subhash Giri, medical director of the hospital, stressed on the need to plant more trees to preserve the environment for future generations.

Giri said he plans to develop a herbal garden inside the GTB Hospital campus in future and added that everyone should plant at least one tree in their life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
2
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
3
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022