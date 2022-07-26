Bajrang Dal activists barge into Mangaluru pub, forcibly stop party

A group of activists, allegedly belonging to the Bajrang Dal, barged into a pub at Balamatta here and forcibly stopped a farewell party organised by college students, police said on Tuesday.

A six-member group barged into the pub on Monday night and stopped the party.

The incident comes close on the heels of a viral video showing a boy and a girl kissing inside a private apartment, while their friends cheer them on.

It was later revealed that the students were holding a 'truth or dare' challenge game at the apartment. The leaked video had gone viral on social media, stirring a controversy.

Mangaluru city police said the disruption of the party at the pub might have been an offshoot of the video involving the college students.

However, there is no link between the video and the students who organised the party at the pub, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters here.

He said police will probe the attack on the pub, which had been functioning in the city for the last several years.

Kumar said the activists who got into the pub at 9 pm on Monday told the bouncer working there that those who were partying inside were minor boys and girls.

The bouncer informed the pub manager, who in turn verified the group and said they were final-year college students. As per the bouncer's version, the activists did not go to the place where the party was going on, the commissioner said.

The manager then asked the students to go out of the pub and they left the party mid-way.

The commissioner said CCTV footage inside the pub will be verified and suitable action will be taken against any violators. The statements of the pub manager and the bouncer have already been taken and the actions of the activists will be examined.

He also said no one from outside had the right to ask for identity card and licence of the institution except the authorities concerned. As per the rules, anyone above the age of 21 can enter the pub.

All angles of the incident will be probed, Kumar said.

The incident evoked memories of the Sri Ram Sene's actions in 2009 when several members belonging to the Hindutva outfit in Karnataka attacked women partying at a pub in Mangaluru.

