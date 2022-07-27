Parliamentary panel flags 'massive shortfall' in recruitment of SC/STs in NDMC

A parliamentary standing committee has noted a massive shortfall in both direct recruitment and promotion of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in New Delhi Municipal Council due to non-nomination of adequate number of candidates by the recruitment agency. The report by the committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes on the subject 'Reservation for and Employment of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC)' that was tabled in Lok Sabha said a total of 1,169 SC/ST posts lying vacant is a gross injustice towards the aspiring and eligible SC/ST candidates who are in need of livelihood. ''The Committee is further dismayed to note that NDMC has not devised any concrete strategy regarding the clearance of massive backlog even after elapse of more than a year of the presentation of the report in the matter wherein the Committee had recommended impromptu action on the same,'' it said. The panel flagged massive shortfall in both direct recruitment and the promotion of SCs and STs in Group ’A’, ‘B', ‘C’ and ‘D' categories of posts.

The Committee also said that it would like to reiterate that a special recruitment drive be carried out immediately to clear the backlog and it is further recommended that NDMC should send constant reminders to Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) in the matter to expedite the matter while impressing upon the need of carrying out the special recruitment drive urgently.

The Committee also noted that as on December 15 last year, the percentage of SC and ST among various categories of working strength stands at 31.59 per cent and 2.07 per cent, respectively. ''Although the percentage of SC among the working strength is appreciable, the low percentage of ST employees among various categories of posts still remains a matter of grave concern. It has been informed that a requisition was to be sent by NDMC to DSSSB to fill up the backlog vacancies of SC/ST in compliance of direction of the Committee,'' the panel said. The Committee said it would like to be apprised regarding the progress made in the matter and definitive steps taken by NDMC to address the issue of lower representation of Scheduled Tribes among various categories of post. NDMC in their action taken replies have also mentioned about setting up of a separate and dedicated Manpower Recruitment Cell to expeditiously process and monitor filling of all the vacancies, including those earmarked for SC and ST. ''The Committee may be informed about the details regarding the functioning of the cell and the progress made to achieve the mandated percentage of ST, that is, 7.5 per cent in NDMC,'' it added. PTI UZM SRY SRY

