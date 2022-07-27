Left Menu

Make efforts to remove inequalities in health, education in tribal areas: Rajasthan Governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday asked the officials to make efforts to remove inequalities in health, education and employment in the tribal areas of the state.He also directed to prepare a data bank of the tribal youth who have received skills.Mishra was addressing a special review meeting at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday in relation to the progress of schemes for tribal development and welfare in the scheduled areas of the state.For all-round development of the tribal areas, Mishra directed to work for maximum expansion of education and health services.

He also directed to prepare a data bank of the tribal youth who have received skills.

Mishra was addressing a special review meeting at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday in relation to the progress of schemes for tribal development and welfare in the scheduled areas of the state.

For all-round development of the tribal areas, Mishra directed to work for maximum expansion of education and health services. He said coordinated efforts should be made in these areas to reduce infant mortality, maternal mortality and increase the level of nutrition, an official statement said.

The governor has also given instructions to consider a scheme of delivering ration at home in the tribal areas.

He directed for speedy filling of vacant posts of doctors, nursing personnel and teachers in tribal-dominated areas and to remove the difficulties related to it on priority. He expressed the need to develop quality food, bedding facilities in the residential schools built in the tribal districts, the statement said.

Mishra said a data bank of the youth who have received skills training in the tribal areas should be prepared so that industrial organisations will be able to select them according to their need and the youth will get employment according to their qualification, it said.

