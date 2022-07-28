TimesPro, Indian Institute of Management Nagpur launch Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Strategic Human Resource Management

TimesPro and the Indian Institute of Management Nagpur have launched the Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Strategic Human Resource Management (SHRM) to equip working professionals with new-age and technological skills enabling them to make data-driven decisions to facilitate employee and organisational growth.

The 12-month Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Strategic Human Resource Management will provide learners with a comprehensive understanding of SHRM and prepare them for HR leadership roles. The programme will develop strategic concepts, elevate organisational performance, and boost employee well-being as they develop a deeper understanding of the design and execution of human resource management strategies.

The Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Strategic Human Resource Management will be conducted via TimesPro's state-of-the-art Interactive Learning (IL) platform and delivered in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode that includes a three-day campus-immersive session for learners. It follows a proven pedagogy consisting of lectures, case discussions, simulation games, role-plays, group projects, and other experiential exercises.

The programme will help learners vastly enhance their skillsets by learning subjects such as Strategic Talent Acquisition, Performance Management System, HR Metrics and Analytics, Conflict Management and Negotiation Skills, Emotional Intelligence and Neuroscience of Leadership, Labour Laws and HR Compliance, among others.

Applicants interested in enrolling for the Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Strategic Human Resource Management can register on: Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Strategic Human Resource Management.

Speaking on the announcement, Brillian S K, Chief People Officer, TimesPro, said, ''The programme will enable HR professionals to develop skills to help achieve business objectives. The curriculum is designed to help learners understand nuances of smart people management and provide value to their organisations with a robust HR strategy aligned to business outcomes. As HR functions have evolved to incorporate technology and new-age strategy, this programme will prepare the next-gen professionals to create value and support the organisation's long-term goals.'' Dr Bhimaraya Metri, Director, Indian Institute of Management Nagpur, said, ''The Strategic Human Resource Management programme for working professionals will ensure the deployment of a capable and committed future workforce with new-age skills to usher in organisational growth. The combination of data and technology will enable learners to take a significant leap in acquiring modern-day skills and conform to industry requirements.'' About TimesPro: TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro's H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level.

TimesPro also collaborates with India's leading MNCs across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce.

TimesPro is an EdTech initiative by the Times of India Group.

About Indian Institute of Management Nagpur: Established in 2015, the Indian Institute of Management Nagpur (IIM Nagpur) aspires to be a leading management institution that shapes management systems, policy, and governance through high-quality education, research, and industry engagement. Propelled by the pursuit of engaged scholarship, the institute aims to create value-driven leaders and global managers with strong conceptual foundations and analytical approach, which helps them excel in diverse spheres – be it management, business, policy making, and public administration, to name a few. IIM Nagpur's aim is to address the needs of a modern India, connecting aspirations and realities to attain benchmarks that are respected internationally. Our motto, सत्यं च स्वाध्याय प्रवचने च, that is, an inspired journey towards truth through individual reflection and collective discourse, propels our quest to bridge the gap between abstract knowledge and practice. IIM Nagpur seeks to distinguish itself as an institution that promotes constant industry engagement of a 'problem-solving' nature. Executive Education, therefore, is an important thrust area for the Institute. With an array of programmes designed by a faculty body with a stellar record of research, teaching, and industry engagement, the Executive Education programme at IIM Nagpur equips managers and executives with the capabilities to perform effectively in their current roles and take up greater challenges through various stages of their careers.

For more information, please contact: Neil Joshi Email: neil.joshi@timesgroup.com

