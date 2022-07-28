Maha: Bhandara SP, Sangli Dy SP transferred

The Maharashtra government on Thursday transferred Bhandara Superintendent of Police Vasant Jadhav and Sangli Deputy Superintendent of Police Krishnat Pingle.

The order announcing their transfers also mentioned that information of new postings for the two officials will be issued independently.

Incidentally, during Jadhav's tenure in Bhandara, Shiv Sena MLA Narendra Bhondekar was booked by Jawahar Nagar police under Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act provisions for unlawful assembly and alleged beating up of teachers and staff of a private school in January last year.

The Shiv Sena's women's wing had demanded suspension of Jadhav and the Jawahar Nagar police station in charge at the time.

