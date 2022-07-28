Left Menu

Maha: Bhandara SP, Sangli Dy SP transferred

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-07-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 16:39 IST
Maha: Bhandara SP, Sangli Dy SP transferred
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government on Thursday transferred Bhandara Superintendent of Police Vasant Jadhav and Sangli Deputy Superintendent of Police Krishnat Pingle.

The order announcing their transfers also mentioned that information of new postings for the two officials will be issued independently.

Incidentally, during Jadhav's tenure in Bhandara, Shiv Sena MLA Narendra Bhondekar was booked by Jawahar Nagar police under Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act provisions for unlawful assembly and alleged beating up of teachers and staff of a private school in January last year.

The Shiv Sena's women's wing had demanded suspension of Jadhav and the Jawahar Nagar police station in charge at the time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022