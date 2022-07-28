Left Menu

Amit Shah to launch various initiatives in education, skill sector on NEP's 2-yr anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch a slew of initiatives in the education and skill development sector to mark the completion of two years of launch of the new National Education Policy NEP, officials said on Thursday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch a slew of initiatives in the education and skill development sector to mark the completion of two years of launch of the new National Education Policy (NEP), officials said on Thursday. The NEP approved by the Union Cabinet in 2020 replaced the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

''To mark the completion of two years of launch of the NEP, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will be launching a slew of new initiatives related to education and skill development,'' a Ministry of Education (MoE) official said. Teaching up to class 5 in mother tongue or regional language, lowering the stakes of board exams, a single regulator for higher education institutions except for law and medical colleges, as well as common entrance tests for universities are part of the sweeping reforms in the new NEP.

Replacing the 10+2 structure of school curricula with a 5+3+3+4 curricular structure corresponding to age groups 3-8, 8-11, 11-14 and 14-18 years respectively, scrapping M.Phil programmes and implementing common norms for private and public higher education institutions are among other salient features of the new policy.

