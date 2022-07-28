Left Menu

Health and Wellness camp for policewomen held

All the women personnel were offered fasting sugar, thyroid TSH cholesterol tests free of cost.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 22:29 IST
Health and Wellness camp for policewomen held
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Light exercises during menstruation, avoiding fad diets and sugars and practising yoga were some of the tips given to women in khaki at a health and wellness screening camp organised for policewomen by a private hospital here.

Ahead of the International Breastfeeding week, Cloudnine Hospital in east Delhi's Patparganj, organized the camp, which saw the the participation of more than 80 policewomen from Delhi Police, said the hospital in a statement.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap, was the guest of honour. All the women personnel were offered fasting sugar, thyroid (TSH) & cholesterol tests free of cost. ''India has 10.3 per cent women in police force and policing is a high stress profession involving a lot of physical and mental stress with long working hours and erratic sleep patterns. ''Women, irrespective of any profession, are backbones of not just their families but profession too and hence it is of utmost importance to keep herself healthy and healthcare should not slip down the priority list,'' said Dr Prashant Vashistha, Zonal Head of the hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022