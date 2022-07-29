School jobs scam: ED raids another flat of arrested minister’s aide

The Enforce Directorate conducted a raid at another apartment linked to Arpita Mukherjee, a close associate of arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, in the city's Chinar Park area on late Thursday evening, an official said. The ED sleuths raided the flat a day after recovering around Rs 28 crore in cash from another flat of Mukherjee who was also arrested by the central agency in connection with the investigation into the school jobs scam. From her yet another flat in the city last week, the ED had seized over Rs 21 crore unaccounted cash.

''This (Chinar Park) apartment belonged to Arpita Mukherjee and we suspect that like her other flats, cash can be stacked here as well. We are talking to the neighbours and trying to find out what kind of activities have been carried out here,'' the ED official said.

Since the door was locked and the keys could not be traced, the agency had to break it open amid the presence of central force officers.

During questioning earlier in the day, Mukherjee gave them details of the Chinar Park property.

The investigators are still ascertaining the value of the gold jewellery, believed to be several kilograms, seized from her flats. The CBI, as directed by the Calcutta High Court, is probing the alleged irregularities committed in the recruitment of Group-C and D staff as well as teachers in government-sponsored and aided schools on recommendations of the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC). The ED is tracking the money trail in the scam.

Chatterjee who was the education minister when the alleged irregularities took place was arrested on July 23. He was stripped of all his cabinet portfolios and party posts earlier in the day.

