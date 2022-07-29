Left Menu

Kerala's Idukki Medical College gets NMC nod for 100 MBBS seats

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-07-2022 08:56 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 08:56 IST
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has accorded sanction to open the government medical college in Kerala's high range district of Idukki with the admission of 100 MBBS students, a long pending demand of the southern state.

The state government, which managed to secure sanction for the same through years-long efforts, said all the required procedures would be completed at the earliest and steps would be taken to begin classes by this year itself.

The Idukki Medical College, which began its operations during the time of the previous Congress-UDF government, had lost the then Medical Council of India (MCI) recognition in the year 2016 as it didn't have any adequate amenities including required number of beds, academic block, staffs and accommodation facilities for students and employees.

The LDF government later shifted all the students admitted there, to other medical institutions to ensure their continuity in studies, Health Minister Veena George said.

The ruling LDF has now managed to secure the recognition again through collective effort and meticulous planning.

Informing the media about the NMC's sanction, George said the state government has arranged all required facilities, appointed enough staff and started IP (in-patient) services after completing the construction of the new building.

''It is a great achievement that sanction has been received now for 100 seats. It was just 50 before,'' the minister said.

The government's plan is to bring more advanced facilities at the medical college in the coming days, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

