Our education's aim is to create students who are patriotic, employable: Kejriwal

Kejriwal said that even the wife of former US president Donald Trump had attended the Delhi governments Happiness Classes and had left impressed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 13:36 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the aim of their school education is to make students good human beings, hardcore patriots, and employable.

Speaking at an event held here to mark four years of 'Happiness Curriculum,' Kejriwal said that when they had come into power, the condition of schools was bad and the Board results were also not up to the mark.

''But now we are doing well. We have introduced various curricula that have reduced academic pressure. Happiness classes help reduce mental stress in students and that's why thankfully there is no case of student suicide in Delhi,'' he said.

The CM said they want to create students who do not spread "hate" but disseminate a "message of love" in the country. Kejriwal said that even the wife of former US president Donald Trump had attended the Delhi government's Happiness Classes and had left impressed.

