Our education's aim is to create students who are patriotic, employable: Kejriwal
Kejriwal said that even the wife of former US president Donald Trump had attended the Delhi governments Happiness Classes and had left impressed.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the aim of their school education is to make students good human beings, hardcore patriots, and employable.
Speaking at an event held here to mark four years of 'Happiness Curriculum,' Kejriwal said that when they had come into power, the condition of schools was bad and the Board results were also not up to the mark.
''But now we are doing well. We have introduced various curricula that have reduced academic pressure. Happiness classes help reduce mental stress in students and that's why thankfully there is no case of student suicide in Delhi,'' he said.
The CM said they want to create students who do not spread "hate" but disseminate a "message of love" in the country. Kejriwal said that even the wife of former US president Donald Trump had attended the Delhi government's Happiness Classes and had left impressed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Kejriwal
- Donald Trump
ALSO READ
10 rescued as fire breaks out in hotel in central Delhi
AG Venugopal declines consent to initiate contempt proceedings against former Delhi HC judge S N Dhingra, others
Delhi court reserves order on bail plea of Alt News co-founder Md. Zubair for Friday in case related to his objectionable tweet in 2018.
Over 19,000 lodged in Delhi prisons, only 603 took Covid precaution doses: Data
Delhi BJP stages protest over hike in power bills