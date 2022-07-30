AIUDF urges Assam CM to provide adequate compensation to evicted families

Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-07-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 12:26 IST
The opposition AIUDF has urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to provide adequate compensation for rebuilding houses of families who have proper land documents but were evicted in a drive by the authorities in Assam's Karimganj district. A fact-finding team of the AIUDF, which visited several villages under Patherkandi revenue circle, has alleged that the district administration had carried out eviction in an ''inhumanitarian manner'' violating basic procedures and human rights in the midst of an ongoing flood situation.

The team on its return here submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claiming that several families facing eviction have land pattas of their own for years and documents of allotment and registered deeds in their name.

Most of these inhabitants are from the economically weaker sections, the team members said.

''The inhuman eviction drive is a direct attack on the right to shelter, which has been held to be a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution,'' the MLAs in the team said.

Many of the evicted families had houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana which were bulldozed, they said.

The AIDUF urged the chief minister to provide adequate compensation for rebuilding the houses of evicted families who have proper land records and alternative land and PMAY homes for resettlement of those who have been living on government land for ages.

They also requested the chief minister to ensure proper arrangement for food, shelter, health facilities to the affected families till their resettlement and to give necessary instructions to rebuild all PMAY houses pulled down in the eviction drive.

The AIUDF leaders also requested Sarma to provide necessary instructions so that no eviction is conducted without the prior arrangement of proper resettlement of the evicted families.

