Girls outshine boys in Karnataka Common Entrance Test

However, boys were the toppers in the engineering, Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Science BNYS, agriculture science, veterinary science and pharmacy streams.Apoorv Tandon, Siddhartha Singh and Amtakuri Venkata Madhava Sriram topped in the engineering category while Arun Ravishankar, Sumeet Patil and Sudeep Y M were the top BSc Agriculture rank holders.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-07-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 13:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Girls outshone boys in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, the results of which were announced on Saturday. However, boys were the toppers in the engineering, Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Science (BNYS), agriculture science, veterinary science and pharmacy streams.

Apoorv Tandon, Siddhartha Singh and Amtakuri Venkata Madhava Sriram topped in the engineering category while Arun Ravishankar, Sumeet Patil and Sudeep Y M were the top BSc (Agriculture) rank holders. In the BSc Veterinary category, Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule, Manish S A and Shuba Kaushik were the top three rank holders. According to the Karnataka Examination Authority, 2,10,829 students had written the KCET, which were held on June 16 and 17 across 486 centres. Out of 1,42,750 eligible candidates for BNYS, 80,008 were girls. In the engineering category, out of 1,71,656 eligible candidates, 88,575 are girls. Similarly, out of 1,39,968 eligible candidates for Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, 78,070 are girls. In the veterinary science category, 1,42,820 were eligible and among them 80,044 are girls. Girls dominated in the eligibility list for B.Pharma and D.Pharma courses as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

