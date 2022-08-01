Left Menu

TN cadre IPS officer Sanjay Arora takes charge as Delhi Police commissioner

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 11:51 IST
TN cadre IPS officer Sanjay Arora takes charge as Delhi Police commissioner
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Arora, a senior IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, took charge as the commissioner of Delhi Police on Monday, officials said.

Arora was accorded the ceremonial guard of honour by the police force upon his arrival at the Delhi Police Headquarters at Jai Singh Marg here.

The 57-year-old officer, who headed the paramilitary force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), was once part of the Tamil Nadu Police's special task force which later hunted down forest brigand Veerappan.

He will succeed Rakesh Asthana, a Gujarat cadre IPS officer, who retired on Sunday after nearly 38 years in service.

Arora is the second successive non-AGMUT cadre IPS officer to head the Delhi Police and the third since the Delhi Police Act was passed in 1978 and a commissionerate was established.

Before Arora and Asthana, Ajai Raj Sharma, a 1966-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, was appointed as the Delhi Police chief in 1999 when L K Advani was the Union Home Minister.

The Delhi Police functions under the Union Home Ministry and its officers belong to the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022