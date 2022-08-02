Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 02-08-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 16:21 IST
MP: Woman govt official jumps to death from 5th floor flat in Bhopal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 27-year-old woman official of the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of a residential building in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city, police said on Tuesday.

Rani Sharma, a manager with the MPIDC, jumped off the balcony of her fifth floor apartment around 5 am on Monday, said Mahendra Kumar Mishra, the in-charge of Shahpura police station. Sharma was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, he said.

While the cause for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, the preliminary probe revealed that the woman was suffering from depression since the last few days, the officials said.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, he said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

