Govt's official language policy is of persuasion, incentive and goodwill: Minister
- Country:
- India
The central government's official language policy is of persuasion, incentive and goodwill, Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday in response to a question on the promotion of Hindi.
Congress MP from Tamil Nadu A Chellakumar asked whether the government has ''evaluated the impact of promoting Hindi at the expense of English'' in southern states and if so, the details thereof, and if not, the reasons thereof.
''No Sir. The Official Language Policy of the government is of persuasion, incentive and goodwill,'' Union Minister of State for Home Mishra said in the written reply.
Replying to Chellakumar's another question on whether the government proposes to amend the Official Languages Act, 1963 to allow the publication of official notifications in all languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule, as advised by the Supreme Court, Mishra said, ''The Hon’ble Supreme Court has not given any advisory regarding publication of official notifications in all languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule. In view of the above, question does not arise.'' PTI ACB SMN
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Portal Indeed says job aspirants can now discover opportunities, create online resumes in Hindi
Seeking justice is no crime, won't pay fine imposed by Supreme Court, says activist
US House votes to protect same-sex marriages, pushing back against Supreme Court after abortion ruling raises concerns, reports AP.
FSDL moves Supreme Court as AIFF crisis deepens
U.S. Supreme Court declines to allow Biden's shift on immigration enforcement