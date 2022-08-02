Left Menu

Airbus signs contract with GMR group to provide aircraft maintenance training to engineers

European plane manufacturer Airbus has signed a contract with the GMR Group to provide aircraft maintenance training to young engineers, a statement said on Tuesday.The GMR Group will provide the fully integrated aircraft maintenance engineer AME licensing programme at the GMR School of Aviation in Hyderabad, said the joint statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 16:49 IST
Airbus signs contract with GMR group to provide aircraft maintenance training to engineers
  • Country:
  • India

European plane manufacturer Airbus has signed a contract with the GMR Group to provide aircraft maintenance training to young engineers, a statement said on Tuesday.

The GMR Group will provide the fully integrated aircraft maintenance engineer (AME) licensing programme at the GMR School of Aviation in Hyderabad, said the joint statement. ''The four-year course will include two years of classroom training and a two-year training in maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) at GMR Aero Technic in Hyderabad followed by aircraft type training,'' it said. According to the contract, Airbus will provide the necessary software and courseware in the form of trainee handbooks, examination database, online access of ''Airbus customised basic training modules and Airbus Competence Training (ACT) for Academy media package'', which is the technical training material required for the courses, it noted. In addition, Airbus will also provide training to the instructors of the GMR Group along with assessment of the training centre, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022