Airbus signs contract with GMR group to provide aircraft maintenance training to engineers

European plane manufacturer Airbus has signed a contract with the GMR Group to provide aircraft maintenance training to young engineers, a statement said on Tuesday.

The GMR Group will provide the fully integrated aircraft maintenance engineer (AME) licensing programme at the GMR School of Aviation in Hyderabad, said the joint statement. ''The four-year course will include two years of classroom training and a two-year training in maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) at GMR Aero Technic in Hyderabad followed by aircraft type training,'' it said. According to the contract, Airbus will provide the necessary software and courseware in the form of trainee handbooks, examination database, online access of ''Airbus customised basic training modules and Airbus Competence Training (ACT) for Academy media package'', which is the technical training material required for the courses, it noted. In addition, Airbus will also provide training to the instructors of the GMR Group along with assessment of the training centre, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)