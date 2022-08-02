Left Menu

Rajasthan: 2 suspected monkeypox patients test negative

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-08-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 20:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Two suspected monkeypox patients in Rajasthan have tested negative for the infection, an official said Tuesday.

Dr. Ajit Singh, Superintendent of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, said the test reports of both the patients have returned negative and they have been discharged from the institute.

A 20-year-old youth from Kishangarh and a man from Bharatpur were referred to the hospital after having suspected symptoms of monkeypox disease.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

