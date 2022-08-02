Rajasthan: 2 suspected monkeypox patients test negative
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-08-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 20:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Two suspected monkeypox patients in Rajasthan have tested negative for the infection, an official said Tuesday.
Dr. Ajit Singh, Superintendent of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, said the test reports of both the patients have returned negative and they have been discharged from the institute.
A 20-year-old youth from Kishangarh and a man from Bharatpur were referred to the hospital after having suspected symptoms of monkeypox disease.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Seer climbs atop mobile tower, demands ban on stone mining in Rajasthan's Bharatpur
Stone mining protest: Seer sets himself afire in Bharatpur's Deeg
Sadhu who attempted self-immolation in Rajasthan's Bharatpur dies in Delhi hospital
BJP team to visit Rajasthan's Bharatpur to prepare report on illegal mining after seer's death
BJP team to visit Rajasthan's Bharatpur to prepare report on illegal mining after seer's death